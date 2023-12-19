Why Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 6.93 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.40, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -33.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.60 million.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.19% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is 37.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.65 percent over the past six months and at a 40.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $251.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -108.51%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.47% of Coeur Mining Inc shares, and 73.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.38%. Coeur Mining Inc stock is held by 289 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 32.64 million shares worth $92.69 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 8.79% or 31.04 million shares worth $88.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 18.79 million shares worth $41.71 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 14.12 million shares worth around $34.04 million, which represents about 4.00% of the total shares outstanding.