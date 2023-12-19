Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. UP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -739.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.59% since then. We note from Wheels Up Experience Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.41K.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.84% year-to-date, but still up 7.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) is 33.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.18 day(s).

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) estimates and forecasts

Wheels Up Experience Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.82 percent over the past six months and at a 33.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $390.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc to make $376.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $408.26 million and $351.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.70% of Wheels Up Experience Inc shares, and 81.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.33%. Wheels Up Experience Inc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Delta Air Lines Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.49% of the shares, which is about 5.2 million shares worth $6.08 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.26% or 0.83 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.