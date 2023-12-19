Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.31 million shares of the Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.94, and it changed around -$1.2 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.42B. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.71, offering almost -44.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.11% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 91.37% year-to-date, but still up 14.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is 36.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Wayfair Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.36 percent over the past six months and at a 84.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Wayfair Inc to make $2.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.1 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.91%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of Wayfair Inc shares, and 117.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.40%. Wayfair Inc stock is held by 456 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.44% of the shares, which is about 13.03 million shares worth $847.1 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.84% or 10.68 million shares worth $694.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $452.61 million, making up 7.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $237.21 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.