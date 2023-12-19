Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.12 or -6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $353.56M. WBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -262.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.11% since then. We note from Wallbox N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 866.42K.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Instantly WBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) is 19.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 114.00%, up from the previous year.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 02.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.11% of Wallbox N.V shares, and 13.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.85%. Wallbox N.V stock is held by 51 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 3.92 million shares worth $13.86 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.83% or 3.17 million shares worth $11.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $12.77 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $9.06 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.