VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 3.37 million shares of the VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.63, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.60B. VFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.00, offering almost -1118.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.84% since then. We note from VinFast Auto Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Instantly VFS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.70% year-to-date, but still up 13.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is 32.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts

VinFast Auto Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.14 percent over the past six months and at a -268.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VinFast Auto Ltd. to make $578.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

VFS Dividends

VinFast Auto Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 98.62% of VinFast Auto Ltd. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.86%. VinFast Auto Ltd. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $2.38 million.