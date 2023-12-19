Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around $0.21 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $340.38M. VTNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -207.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.33% since then. We note from Vertex Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.29% year-to-date, but still up 19.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).

Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Vertex Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.72 percent over the past six months and at a -91.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.09%. Vertex Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by -386.03% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.27% of Vertex Energy Inc shares, and 52.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.86%. Vertex Energy Inc stock is held by 192 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.18% of the shares, which is about 5.76 million shares worth $36.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.92% or 4.59 million shares worth $28.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 4.98 million shares worth $21.11 million, making up 5.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $12.31 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.