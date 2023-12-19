TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have been traded, and its beta is -0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.02 or -12.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59M. RNAZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.40, offering almost -15185.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.14% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.21 million.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.94% year-to-date, but still down -15.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -45.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

TransCode Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -94.72 percent over the past six months and at a 79.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares, and 12.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.39%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $38021.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.73% or 0.15 million shares worth $22257.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8358.0 shares worth $1269.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 851.0 shares worth around $129.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.