TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 6.72 million shares of the TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.29, and it changed around -$0.56 or -4.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.02B. TAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.48, offering almost -9.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.58% since then. We note from TAL Education Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.67 million.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 74.33% year-to-date, but still up 5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 29.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 110.81 percent over the past six months and at a 80.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 17 and January 22.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group ADR shares, and 50.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.78%. TAL Education Group ADR stock is held by 310 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 20.46 million shares worth $121.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.23% or 20.48 million shares worth $122.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.5 million shares worth $86.44 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.17 million shares worth around $50.43 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.