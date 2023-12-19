Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 7.27 million shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.17, and it changed around -$0.67 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.56, offering almost -86.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.22% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.87% year-to-date, but still up 22.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is 27.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.7 day(s).

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.76 percent over the past six months and at a -13.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc earnings are expected to increase by -46.08% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.00% per year for the next five years.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, and 133.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 135.95%. Sunnova Energy International Inc stock is held by 349 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 17.21 million shares worth $315.19 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 10.23% or 11.9 million shares worth $217.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $56.3 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $37.83 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.