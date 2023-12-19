Stock Performance And Outlook Of Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD)

In today’s recent session, 1.89 million shares of the Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.99, and it changed around -$0.6 or -16.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.34M. IVVD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.71, offering almost -57.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.22% since then. We note from Invivyd Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Instantly IVVD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 99.40% year-to-date, but still up 83.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) is 107.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.14 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Invivyd Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 164.69 percent over the past six months and at a 32.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -68.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.80% in the next quarter.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.35% of Invivyd Inc shares, and 66.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.35%. Invivyd Inc stock is held by 77 institutions, with M28 Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.40% of the shares, which is about 9.25 million shares worth $27.79 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.32% or 8.06 million shares worth $24.22 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.54 million shares worth $7.62 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $4.87 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.