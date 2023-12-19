Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $463.31M. SFIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.03, offering almost -53.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.08% since then. We note from Stitch Fix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.37% year-to-date, but still down -2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 16.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.36 percent over the past six months and at a 27.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc to make $321.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Stitch Fix Inc earnings are expected to increase by 46.09% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.30% per year for the next five years.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.69% of Stitch Fix Inc shares, and 83.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.66%. Stitch Fix Inc stock is held by 215 institutions, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.95% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $47.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.03% or 9.28 million shares worth $36.45 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $9.62 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $7.95 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.