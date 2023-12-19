Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $319.77M. SLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.98, offering almost -169.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.27% since then. We note from Standard Lithium Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.29% year-to-date, but still down -3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) is -26.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.06 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Standard Lithium Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.95 percent over the past six months and at a 42.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.08%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.13% of Standard Lithium Ltd shares, and 18.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.76%. Standard Lithium Ltd stock is held by 104 institutions, with Koch Industries, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.80% of the shares, which is about 13.48 million shares worth $60.66 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 3.38% or 5.85 million shares worth $26.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $6.05 million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $6.84 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.