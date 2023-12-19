Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $343.38M. SENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.27, offering almost -95.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.23% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.89% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is 8.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 25.12 day(s).

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.45 percent over the past six months and at a -9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Senseonics Holdings Inc to make $6.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.57 million and $3.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 99.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.61%. Senseonics Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.62% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.34% of Senseonics Holdings Inc shares, and 13.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.22%. Senseonics Holdings Inc stock is held by 171 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 22.06 million shares worth $16.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.95% or 10.28 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.95 million shares worth $9.88 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $5.22 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.