Risk-Taking Investors May Find Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) were traded, and its beta was -1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. SMMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.78, offering almost -134.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.19% since then. We note from Summit Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.12% year-to-date, but still up 17.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 32.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.67 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.32%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.20% of Summit Therapeutics Inc shares, and 4.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.47%. Summit Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 131 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.26% of the shares, which is about 8.76 million shares worth $21.99 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 0.90% or 6.3 million shares worth $15.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $9.19 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $4.31 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.