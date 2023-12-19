Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) were traded, and its beta was 3.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.08 or 7.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.00M. RDHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -842.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.69% since then. We note from Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.87 million.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -78.26% year-to-date, but still down -8.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 263.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR to make $12.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.13%.

RDHL Dividends

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 19.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares, and 8.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.60%. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock is held by 24 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 32.66% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 1.78% or 15729.0 shares worth $18874.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1040.0 shares worth $2412.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.