Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.23 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.45, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -77.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.96% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.57% year-to-date, but still up 25.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 41.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.49 day(s).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.23 percent over the past six months and at a -22.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $12.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.68 million and $12.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by -21.94% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.06% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 87.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.42%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 270 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.79% of the shares, which is about 24.55 million shares worth $232.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.45% or 15.51 million shares worth $146.54 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.83 million shares worth $83.43 million, making up 4.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 6.8 million shares worth around $64.24 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.