Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.64 million shares of the Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $353.96M. QRTEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -212.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.04% since then. We note from Qurate Retail Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 million.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.23% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 37.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Qurate Retail Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.28 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.30%.

Qurate Retail Inc earnings are expected to increase by 109.16% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.60% per year for the next five years.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.25% of Qurate Retail Inc shares, and 71.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.33%. Qurate Retail Inc stock is held by 269 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 35.48 million shares worth $35.12 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with 9.32% or 35.41 million shares worth $35.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.11 million shares worth $10.01 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $5.91 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.