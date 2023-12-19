Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 30.11 million shares of the Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around -$0.28 or -5.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.88, offering almost -326.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.31% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.44 million.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -64.19% year-to-date, but still up 8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 5.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 155.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.61 percent over the past six months and at a -17.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Plug Power Inc to make $345.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $220.74 million and $210.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.73%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.