Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 6.94 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.01, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.83, offering almost -196.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.79% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.04 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.31% year-to-date, but still up 5.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is 12.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.24 percent over the past six months and at a 56.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $733.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc to make $753.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -85.03%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 05.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares, and 89.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.18%. Peloton Interactive Inc stock is held by 496 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.98% of the shares, which is about 41.01 million shares worth $246.47 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.65% or 29.6 million shares worth $177.92 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 18.26 million shares worth $109.72 million, making up 5.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.82 million shares worth around $59.05 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.