Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.11M. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -434.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.37% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.28 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.09% year-to-date, but still down -12.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is -13.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics Inc to make $2.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.55%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 27 and January 01.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.64% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, and 10.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.98%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 101 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 9.22 million shares worth $16.04 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.36% or 6.15 million shares worth $10.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $6.28 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.