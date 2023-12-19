NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.40, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.05M. SMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.32, offering almost -232.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.76% since then. We note from NuScale Power Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -66.86% year-to-date, but still up 10.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 47.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

NuScale Power Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.96 percent over the past six months and at a 23.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NuScale Power Corporation to make $8.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 334.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.00%.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.30% of NuScale Power Corporation shares, and 58.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.60%. NuScale Power Corporation stock is held by 166 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.16% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $36.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.25% or 3.17 million shares worth $21.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $14.28 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $13.63 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.