Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.77M. BURU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -10669.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13. We note from Nuburu Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 615.76K.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Instantly BURU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.39% year-to-date, but still down -14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) is -40.18% down in the 30-day period.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.99% of Nuburu Inc shares, and 2.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.72%. Nuburu Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with Periscope Capital Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $20098.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.38% or 0.13 million shares worth $17849.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $17849.0, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39277.0 shares worth around $5227.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.