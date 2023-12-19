Nogin Inc (NASDAQ: NOGN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.02 or -12.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29M. NOGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.40, offering almost -17536.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.09% since then. We note from Nogin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Instantly NOGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.26% year-to-date, but still down -32.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) is -45.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Nogin Inc (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -42.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nogin Inc to make $12.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.95 million and $16.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.50%.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.68% of Nogin Inc shares, and 21.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.78%. Nogin Inc stock is held by 28 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $62864.0.

Luminus Management, LLC, with 2.74% or 0.31 million shares worth $35253.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 38535.0 shares worth $4392.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 11264.0 shares worth around $1284.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.