NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 24.75 million shares of the NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.62, and it changed around $0.27 or 3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.55B. NIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -87.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.79% since then. We note from NIO Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.17 million.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.54% year-to-date, but still up 18.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is 16.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 146.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

NIO Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.91 percent over the past six months and at a -31.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.10%.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.95% of NIO Inc ADR shares, and 29.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.33%. NIO Inc ADR stock is held by 707 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 7.32% of the shares, which is about 114.9 million shares worth $1.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.08% or 64.01 million shares worth $559.12 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 38.61 million shares worth $337.26 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 16.55 million shares worth around $144.56 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.