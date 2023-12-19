Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around -$0.95 or -44.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.83M. MOTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.40, offering almost -1850.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -62.5% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 78050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.82K.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -44.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -90.48% year-to-date, but still down -66.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -67.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.12 percent over the past six months and at a 67.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $109k and $56k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 257.10%.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.41% of Motus GI Holdings Inc shares, and 9.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.38%. Motus GI Holdings Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 37800.0 shares worth $44471.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.11% or 6395.0 shares worth $7523.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6395.0 shares worth $7523.0, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1997.0 shares worth around $2349.0, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.