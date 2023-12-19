Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 4.62 million shares of the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $371.08, and it changed around -$1.57 or -0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2757.93B. MSFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $384.30, offering almost -3.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $219.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.89% since then. We note from Microsoft Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.36 million.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Instantly MSFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 54.73% year-to-date, but still down -0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Microsoft Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.25 percent over the past six months and at a 13.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -0.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Microsoft Corporation to make $55.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.37%. Microsoft Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 14.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.42% per year for the next five years.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 22 and January 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.94. It is important to note, however, that the 0.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Microsoft Corporation shares, and 73.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.25%. Microsoft Corporation stock is held by 6,441 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 649.21 million shares worth $240.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 533.63 million shares worth $198.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 231.36 million shares worth $85.86 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 178.54 million shares worth around $66.26 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.