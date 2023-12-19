Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s (NASDAQ: WNW) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.46M. WNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.57, offering almost -3571.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07. We note from Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.93 million.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -61.73% year-to-date, but still up 1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) is -20.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.54%.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.81% of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.49%. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $20088.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.08% or 47980.0 shares worth $8425.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 41954.0 shares worth $7136.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.