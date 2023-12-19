Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around $0.44 or 11.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.08M. MAMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.70, offering almost -8.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.97% since then. We note from Mama’s Creations Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.32K.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) trade information

Instantly MAMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 142.34% year-to-date, but still up 11.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) is 20.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) estimates and forecasts

Mama’s Creations Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.69 percent over the past six months and at a 183.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Mama’s Creations Inc. to make $26.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.82 million and $22.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.40%.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.49% of Mama’s Creations Inc. shares, and 33.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.37%. Mama’s Creations Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Archon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $10.57 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP, with 4.70% or 1.68 million shares worth $7.23 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $4.09 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $3.68 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.