Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 9.65 million shares of the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.12, and it changed around -$0.52 or -3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.94B. LYFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.36, offering almost -21.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.08% since then. We note from Lyft Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.65 million.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.21% year-to-date, but still up 8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 42.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Lyft Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.56 percent over the past six months and at a 136.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Lyft Inc to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 billion and $981.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.20% of Lyft Inc shares, and 80.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.08%. Lyft Inc stock is held by 513 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.65% of the shares, which is about 55.31 million shares worth $530.44 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.03% or 30.32 million shares worth $290.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 21.77 million shares worth $276.7 million, making up 5.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.73 million shares worth around $93.26 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.