Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.69, and it changed around $0.2 or 3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. LAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -85.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.3% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.96% year-to-date, but still up 14.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is -7.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, and 16.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.78%. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock is held by 44 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 15.0 million shares worth $100.81 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd, with 3.05% or 4.93 million shares worth $33.15 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $8.71 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $8.55 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.