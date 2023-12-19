Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.23, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $999.92M. LAAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.86, offering almost -74.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.62% since then. We note from Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.36% year-to-date, but still up 10.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is 14.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.08 day(s).

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.59 percent over the past six months and at a 117.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp to make $23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.72%.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.28% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares, and 29.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.52%.