Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX).

In the last trading session, 9.35 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -41.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.43% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.83% year-to-date, but still up 4.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 4.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RLX Technology Inc ADR to make $74.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.60%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -70.96% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, and 29.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.23%. RLX Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 135 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $106.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.02% or 50.68 million shares worth $89.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 11.32 million shares worth $19.81 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $19.49 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.