Let’s Get Started On The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 9.7 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $987.28M. SPCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.61, offering almost -167.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.13% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.42 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.02% year-to-date, but still up 6.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is 18.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.86 day(s).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.90 percent over the past six months and at a 15.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 201.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc to make $4.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $869k and $1.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 244.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 315.50%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 16.46% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.36% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, and 33.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.48%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock is held by 318 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 33.7 million shares worth $83.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.55% or 30.17 million shares worth $74.51 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 27.0 million shares worth $66.69 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.44 million shares worth around $25.8 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.