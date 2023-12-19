Let’s Discuss The Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) were traded, and its beta was 8.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.61, and it changed around $2.4 or 26.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.44M. VVOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.05, offering almost -537.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.49% since then. We note from Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Instantly VVOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.52% year-to-date, but still down -11.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) is 199.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics Inc to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.95 million and $3.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.88%.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 22.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.22% of Vivos Therapeutics Inc shares, and 23.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.38%. Vivos Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 31 institutions, with Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $1.5 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.85% or 24601.0 shares worth $0.29 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 14819.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10477.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.