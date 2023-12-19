Let’s Discuss The Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 4.1 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.45B. GRAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -25.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.7% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.78 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 5.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -2.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.87 percent over the past six months and at a 75.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $623.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to make $634 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $502 million and $525 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.80%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.09% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 55.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.43%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 468 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 16.71% of the shares, which is about 624.18 million shares worth $2.02 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.52% or 280.81 million shares worth $909.83 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 70.31 million shares worth $227.79 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 52.03 million shares worth around $168.59 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.