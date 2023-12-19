Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.0 million shares of the Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.38, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.12, offering almost -168.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.19% since then. We note from Leslies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.75% year-to-date, but still up 19.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is 18.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Leslies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.06 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Leslies Inc to make $204.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.95%. Leslies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.47% of Leslies Inc shares, and 116.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.43%. Leslies Inc stock is held by 308 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 24.8 million shares worth $232.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.77% or 17.98 million shares worth $168.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.43 million shares worth $70.36 million, making up 6.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ariel Fund held roughly 6.79 million shares worth around $63.73 million, which represents about 3.69% of the total shares outstanding.