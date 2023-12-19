Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around $0.18 or 4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $924.49M. KC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -159.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.69% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.22% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) is -26.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.93 day(s).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) estimates and forecasts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.86 percent over the past six months and at a 35.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $239.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR to make $253.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $296.78 million and $259.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 20.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.51%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 116 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 22.04 million shares worth $134.45 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.53% or 3.89 million shares worth $23.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2.94 million shares worth $13.09 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $10.12 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.