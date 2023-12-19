Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.61, and it changed around $0.14 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.24M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.09, offering almost -41.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.5% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.46% year-to-date, but still up 6.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 34.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.47 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.49%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares, and 17.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.05%. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock is held by 132 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 9.37 million shares worth $32.03 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 1.38% or 1.4 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $18.76 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.18 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.