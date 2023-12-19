Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.1 million shares of the Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.72, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. JBLU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -65.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.21% since then. We note from Jetblue Airways Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.87 million.

Instantly JBLU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.65% year-to-date, but still up 3.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 36.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Jetblue Airways Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.67 percent over the past six months and at a 27.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Jetblue Airways Corp to make $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.42 billion and $2.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.20%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Jetblue Airways Corp shares, and 74.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.87%. Jetblue Airways Corp stock is held by 423 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 18.35% of the shares, which is about 61.17 million shares worth $350.21 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.01% or 36.71 million shares worth $210.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 22.51 million shares worth $128.85 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.18 million shares worth around $58.28 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.