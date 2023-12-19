It’s Easy To Bet On G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.4 or -13.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.12M. GTHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.40, offering almost -234.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.97% since then. We note from G1 Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.78% year-to-date, but still down -28.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 59.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

G1 Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.38 percent over the past six months and at a 71.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc to make $15.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.25 million and $12.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.99%.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.52% of G1 Therapeutics Inc shares, and 28.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.26%. G1 Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 103 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.91% of the shares, which is about 2.54 million shares worth $6.33 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 4.09% or 2.12 million shares worth $5.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $3.23 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $3.07 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.