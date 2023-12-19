It’s Easy To Bet On Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.26 million shares of the Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) were traded, and its beta was -0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around -$0.07 or -7.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.94M. CNTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -226.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.08% since then. We note from Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.98K.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Instantly CNTB has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) is -56.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.57 percent over the past six months and at a 60.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -80.56%.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.83% of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 40.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.60%. Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 20 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.69% of the shares, which is about 6.99 million shares worth $7.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.04% or 1.13 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $1.27 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19032.0 shares worth around $20626.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.