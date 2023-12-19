Is Super Micro Computer Inc’s (NASDAQ: SMCI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $319.71, and it changed around -$2.48 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.76B. SMCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $357.00, offering almost -11.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.41% since then. We note from Super Micro Computer Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 289.42% year-to-date, but still up 20.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 10.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Super Micro Computer Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.38 percent over the past six months and at a 42.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 164.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Super Micro Computer Inc to make $2.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.82%. Super Micro Computer Inc earnings are expected to increase by 47.91% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.13% of Super Micro Computer Inc shares, and 67.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.34%. Super Micro Computer Inc stock is held by 729 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.67% of the shares, which is about 5.82 million shares worth $1.86 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.49% or 4.73 million shares worth $1.51 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $456.69 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $446.99 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.