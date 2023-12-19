Is Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: ORGO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.75, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.15M. ORGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.50, offering almost -20.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.27% since then. We note from Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 954.83K.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 39.41% year-to-date, but still up 16.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 48.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.08 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc to make $106.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.20%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -66.22% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.41% per year for the next five years.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.56% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc shares, and 40.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.43%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc stock is held by 141 institutions, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.31% of the shares, which is about 12.3 million shares worth $46.11 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.26% or 6.94 million shares worth $26.03 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $7.07 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $6.25 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.