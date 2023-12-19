Is Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.16, and it changed around $0.44 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.17B. BE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.55, offering almost -87.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.84% since then. We note from Bloom Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.92% year-to-date, but still up 10.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is 12.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.68 day(s).

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Bloom Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.16 percent over the past six months and at a 68.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $481.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp to make $349.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.20%.