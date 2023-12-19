If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST)

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) were traded, and its beta was -1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.69M. TPST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.77, offering almost -135.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.89% since then. We note from Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.83 million.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Instantly TPST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 260.00% year-to-date, but still up 31.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) is 25.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Tempest Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 223.44 percent over the past six months and at a 37.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 86.63%.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.64% of Tempest Therapeutics Inc shares, and 40.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.55%. Tempest Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 1.12 million shares worth $1.43 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.86% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.2 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.