If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK)

In today’s recent session, 7.06 million shares of the Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.30, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.20B. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.04, offering almost -52.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.91% since then. We note from Nokia Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.16 million.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.83% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is -7.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Nokia Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.84 percent over the past six months and at a -21.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nokia Corp ADR to make $6.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.6 billion and $6.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.50%.

Nokia Corp ADR earnings are expected to increase by -24.26% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.72% per year for the next five years.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 4.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.