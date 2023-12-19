If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $398.96M. URG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -14.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.33% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.43% year-to-date, but still down -4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -9.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.22 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92,005.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $13.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 309.40%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 57.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.66%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 26.25 million shares worth $39.11 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 6.90% or 18.35 million shares worth $27.34 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 14.82 million shares worth $22.09 million, making up 5.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 13.38 million shares worth around $19.94 million, which represents about 5.03% of the total shares outstanding.