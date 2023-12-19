Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.47, and it changed around -$0.21 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $774.89M. ICVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.10, offering almost -4.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.3% since then. We note from Icosavax Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.94K.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Instantly ICVX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 94.84% year-to-date, but still up 47.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) is 66.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

Icosavax Inc (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Icosavax Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.18 percent over the past six months and at a 4.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.69% of Icosavax Inc shares, and 87.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.32%. Icosavax Inc stock is held by 96 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.39% of the shares, which is about 6.7 million shares worth $66.56 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 11.92% or 5.96 million shares worth $59.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $15.31 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $15.74 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.