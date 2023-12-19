How To Invest In Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.14, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.31M. MYO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.58, offering almost -8.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.8% since then. We note from Myomo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.94K.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Instantly MYO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 905.08% year-to-date, but still up 25.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) is 69.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Myomo Inc (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Myomo Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 901.36 percent over the past six months and at a 83.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Myomo Inc to make $4.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.04 million and $3.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.58%. Myomo Inc earnings are expected to increase by 83.16% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.47% per year for the next five years.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.90% of Myomo Inc shares, and 47.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.72%. Myomo Inc stock is held by 29 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $11.25 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with 5.27% or 1.4 million shares worth $7.19 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.82 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 86514.0 shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.