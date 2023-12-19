Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.25, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. TV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -102.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.38% since then. We note from Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 million.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

Instantly TV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.73% year-to-date, but still up 2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) is 35.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.50 percent over the past six months and at a 96.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.70%.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR earnings are expected to increase by 88.17% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares, and 39.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.26%. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock is held by 147 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 65.01 million shares worth $333.52 million.

Fpr Partners Llc, with 6.58% or 31.96 million shares worth $163.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 46.38 million shares worth $237.93 million, making up 9.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund held roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $49.58 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.